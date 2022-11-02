Roku, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.48) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roku in a research note issued on Monday, October 31st. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.48) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.87). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roku’s current full-year earnings is ($3.55) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roku’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Roku from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.20.

Shares of ROKU opened at $56.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -157.75 and a beta of 1.72. Roku has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $317.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Roku by 11.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 31.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

