Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 422.71 ($5.11).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 575 ($6.95) to GBX 480 ($5.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Royal Mail from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

LON RMG opened at GBX 207 ($2.50) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 223.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 271.87. Royal Mail has a 12 month low of GBX 177.15 ($2.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 531.40 ($6.42). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 317.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

