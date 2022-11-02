RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $46,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the second quarter worth $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in RPT Realty by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in RPT Realty in the first quarter valued at $148,000. 97.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.40. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $793.23 million, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPT. StockNews.com began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPT Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

