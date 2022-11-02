Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $12.50 to $13.50. The stock had previously closed at $13.00, but opened at $13.66. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Runway Growth Finance shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RWAY. Hovde Group decreased their price target on Runway Growth Finance to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.88.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, Director John F. Engel acquired 8,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,016.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,016.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,178 shares of company stock worth $136,497. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 68,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Runway Growth Finance in the first quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 6.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 50,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Runway Growth Finance by 32.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $535.99 million and a P/E ratio of 15.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average of $12.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Runway Growth Finance had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 39.17%. The business had revenue of $25.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.29%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

