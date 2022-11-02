Saker Anwar Nusseibeh Sells 14,300 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Saker Anwar Nusseibeh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $35.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.64. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 158.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

