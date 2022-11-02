Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at BTIG Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.86.

Scorpio Tankers Trading Up 7.5 %

NYSE STNG opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.11. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $1,078,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

