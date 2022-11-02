Seamus Keating Buys 750 Shares of FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) Stock

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) insider Seamus Keating bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,290 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($11,690.43).

FD Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,400 ($16.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,453.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,877.05. FD Technologies Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,620 ($31.66). The firm has a market cap of £392.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4,242.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Get FD Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDP. Berenberg Bank raised FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

About FD Technologies

FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.