Seamus Keating Buys 750 Shares of FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP) Stock

FD Technologies Plc (LON:FDP – Get Rating) insider Seamus Keating bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,290 ($15.59) per share, with a total value of £9,675 ($11,690.43).
FD Technologies Trading Up 4.2 %
Shares of FDP opened at GBX 1,400 ($16.92) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,453.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,877.05. FD Technologies Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,202 ($14.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,620 ($31.66). The firm has a market cap of £392.24 million and a P/E ratio of 4,242.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDP. Berenberg Bank raised FD Technologies to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($19.33) to GBX 1,900 ($22.96) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.
About FD Technologies
FD Technologies Plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Managed Services and Consulting, and Software segments. It provides KX, a technology for real-time data analytics and data management; First Derivative, a technology-led service for capital markets; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
See Also
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for FD Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FD Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.