Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 409.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,088,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.40.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $205.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.20 and a 200-day moving average of $185.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $211.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.19 by $0.29. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.15 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 11.45%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,833,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,332,202.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

