Securian Asset Management Inc. Acquires 848 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $24.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $24.55.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

