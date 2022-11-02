Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 100 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 40.5% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.36.

In other Tyler Technologies news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total value of $1,523,925.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,445.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $314.24 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

