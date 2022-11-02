Securian Asset Management Inc. Buys 133 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ATO opened at $106.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $816.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading

