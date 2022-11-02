Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABMD. CWM LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 173.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Abiomed by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Abiomed by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Abiomed by 534.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,580 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 10,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $377.82 on Wednesday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.85 and a 52-week high of $381.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $258.67 and a 200-day moving average of $264.69.

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.83.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,170.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

