Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 133.3% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alleghany by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,007,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Alleghany by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Alleghany in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:Y opened at $847.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $843.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $837.95. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $585.10 and a 12-month high of $862.87.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $17.39 earnings per share.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

