Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Yarra Square Partners LP grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.5% in the second quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 35,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $395,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 59.6% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alan King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.38, for a total value of $308,041.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,265. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

FLT opened at $186.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $265.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $861.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 38.86%. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $254.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

