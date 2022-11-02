Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,557 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of CTRE opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.14 and a beta of 1.15. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $23.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,571.43%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

