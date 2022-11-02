Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,061 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PAYC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Paycom Software by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 124.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 16.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 29.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $457.00 to $393.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Paycom Software stock opened at $342.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.14. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

