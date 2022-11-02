Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 401.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Teradyne by 700.0% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $82.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.24. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $827.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TER. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.65.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

