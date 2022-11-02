Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 233.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 10.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Robert J. Manning bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $76.59 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.24 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.96 and a 200-day moving average of $102.09.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.