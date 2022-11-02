Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $985,000 Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in Masco by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 33,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Masco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tobam increased its position in Masco by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 66,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Masco stock opened at $45.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.86. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $42.33 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.21.

Masco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masco from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Masco to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,578,013.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.