Securian Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after buying an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $525,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $228.39 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $245.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $217.32 and its 200-day moving average is $216.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,218,806.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.96, for a total value of $787,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total transaction of $1,027,887.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,806.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,612 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,527. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UTHR. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.88.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

