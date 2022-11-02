Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 2,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.58.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $223.37 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.05.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. IDEX had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.