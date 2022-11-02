Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after buying an additional 64,061 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,868,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $172.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

