Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 415.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $149.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.22. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

