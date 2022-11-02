Securian Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,083,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $671,558,000 after buying an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 949,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,216,000 after purchasing an additional 56,700 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 781,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,999 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after purchasing an additional 260,203 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,482 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $390.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $316.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.20.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director More Avery sold 46,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total transaction of $3,830,581.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 543,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,970,771.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,218.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 68,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,776,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $225.25 on Wednesday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $254.66 and its 200 day moving average is $271.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.29.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.53). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $727.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

