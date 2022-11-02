Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,026 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,043 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 75.3% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth about $5,724,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,972 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AKAM opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.03. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.