Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

NYSE:EMN opened at $78.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.41%.

Several brokerages have commented on EMN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

