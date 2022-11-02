Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vistra Price Performance

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Vistra stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $27.39.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.25%.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.