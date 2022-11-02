Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 256.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Vistra
In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,055.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.90 per share, with a total value of $199,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,055.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Vistra Price Performance
Vistra stock opened at $22.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.93 and a 1 year high of $27.39.
Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $1.31. Vistra had a positive return on equity of 27.24% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.25%.
About Vistra
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vistra (VST)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.