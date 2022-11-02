Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BR. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 406.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $149.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.09.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 63.74%.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $12,473,794.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

