Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PKG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

PKG opened at $120.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day moving average is $139.83. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $110.56 and a 12-month high of $168.50.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PKG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

