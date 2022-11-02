Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 300 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $363,000. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 26,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 495,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,485,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,918 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,424 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN opened at $196.97 on Wednesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.97.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 59.07%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRSN. StockNews.com began coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

