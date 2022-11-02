Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 44,800 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,800 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth about $146,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NS stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.02.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 109.64%. The firm had revenue of $430.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.75 million. Research analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -122.14%.

In other news, Director William E. Greehey acquired 110,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.81 per share, with a total value of $1,743,827.19. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,014,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,326,604.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

