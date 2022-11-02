Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 549 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAH opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

