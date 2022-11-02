Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 577 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 28.1% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $258,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,313 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LKQ by 15.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in LKQ by 5.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,293,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,155,000 after purchasing an additional 649,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in LKQ by 4.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,408,703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $608,889,000 after purchasing an additional 605,082 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Down 3.8 %

LKQ opened at $53.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.37. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of LKQ in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.61, for a total transaction of $88,304.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,235.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.