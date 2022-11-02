Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,445 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 41,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 16,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on VNOM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 451,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,929,050. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VNOM opened at $33.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.08. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

