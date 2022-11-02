Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 392.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 50.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

SYF opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $27.22 and a one year high of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

