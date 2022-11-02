SelectQuote (SLQT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLQT stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SelectQuote by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,245 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in SelectQuote by 8.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SelectQuote by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in SelectQuote by 91.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 101,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.

