SelectQuote (SLQT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
SelectQuote Price Performance
SLQT stock opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 11.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SelectQuote from $2.75 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.
SelectQuote Company Profile
SelectQuote, Inc operates a technology-enabled, direct-to-consumer distribution platform that sells a range of insurance products and healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Senior; Life; and Auto & Home. It distributes senior health policies, such as medicare advantage, medicare supplement, medicare part D, and other ancillary senior health insurance related policies, including prescription drugs, dental, vision, and hearing plans; term life policies; and non-commercial auto and home property, and casualty policies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SelectQuote (SLQT)
- Nomad Foods: A Defensive Stock on the Move
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.