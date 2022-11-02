Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 0.5 %

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -153.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39.

Institutional Trading of Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Shift4 Payments’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,762,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.