Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.00.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Shift4 Payments stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. Shift4 Payments has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -153.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOUR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $582,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,762,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
