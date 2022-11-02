Short Interest in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Grows By 5.2%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the September 30th total of 103,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Apple
In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 457,386 shares of company stock worth $70,627,433. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MKT Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Apple Stock Down 1.8 %
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently commented on AAPL. Bank of America cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.56.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
See Also
