Short Interest in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Rises By 7.5%

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,100 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 387,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 125,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Commercial Vehicle Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 789,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CVGI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $164.35 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 3.17.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $250.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Warehouse Automation, Electrical Systems, and Aftermarket & Accessories.

