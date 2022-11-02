Short Interest in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Declines By 7.3%

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 712,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 402.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,318 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Comtech Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26. The company has a market capitalization of $302.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Comtech Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Comtech Telecommunications Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comtech Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

