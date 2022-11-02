Short Interest in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Drops By 5.4%

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.7% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.18. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

