Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Insider Andrew S. Davis Sells 6,753 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $298,280.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,337,714.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SILK opened at $44.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $63.22.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SILK shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.5% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.