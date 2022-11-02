SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.10% of SiTime worth $3,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SITM. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,076,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 343,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,045,000 after purchasing an additional 254,472 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 370,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,813,000 after purchasing an additional 89,474 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SiTime by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 359,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,151,000 after purchasing an additional 53,646 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in SiTime by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,627,000 after purchasing an additional 48,087 shares during the period. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $143.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.94. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $73.10 and a twelve month high of $341.77.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. SiTime had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $271,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,693.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $626,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,467,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $271,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,693.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,708 shares of company stock valued at $983,774. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SITM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $210.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $195.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SiTime from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

