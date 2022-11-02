Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q4 2022 guidance at $2.90-$2.90 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.90 EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SWKS opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $76.16 and a one year high of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.51%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

