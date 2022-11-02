Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Position Boosted by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sonoco Products by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products Trading Down 5.6 %

NYSE:SON opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.30. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $51.52 and a 52 week high of $67.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.21. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 28.33% and a net margin of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.