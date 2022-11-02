SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Director Robert R. Horger Sells 3,630 Shares of Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SouthState Stock Performance

SSB opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its 200-day moving average is $80.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. SouthState Co. has a twelve month low of $72.25 and a twelve month high of $93.34.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 29.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,435,000 after acquiring an additional 220,760 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after acquiring an additional 955,920 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 22,183.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after acquiring an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.