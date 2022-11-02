Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.75. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 388,709 shares trading hands.
The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 122.25%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 184.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SWN has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.77.
Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.21.
About Southwestern Energy
Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southwestern Energy (SWN)
- The Market Is Suddenly All Ears on Warner Music Group
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.