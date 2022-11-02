S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $390.00 at Oppenheimer

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer to $390.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for S&P Global’s FY2022 earnings at $11.06 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.46 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SPGI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $354.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $386.50.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $316.13 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.39. S&P Global has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,251. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of S&P Global

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 225,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,905,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,999,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

