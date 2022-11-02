SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $326.41 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $286.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.07.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.