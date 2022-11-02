SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.91 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

